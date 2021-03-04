Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos, ERC y EH Bildu piden que Delgado explique en el Congreso su reunión con Inda

Público
Público

Caso Villarejo Unidas Podemos, ERC y EH Bildu piden que Delgado explique en el Congreso su reunión con Inda

Una hora antes de esa reunión, según desveló 'CTXT', Manuel García-Castellón acordó la libertad provisional y sin fianza para el comisario Villarejo.

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso. EFE/Zipi
La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso. Zipi / EFE

MADRID

Unidas Podemos, ERC y EH Bildu han solicitado este jueves la comparecencia de la fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, para que explique en la Comisión de Justicia su reunión con el director de Okdiario, Eduardo Inda, conocido socio del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, según han informado a Público estos partidos.

Tal como desveló en exclusiva CTXT, la máxima representante del Ministerio Público salió este miércoles de un edificio 25 minutos después de que lo hicieran Inda y el director adjunto del medio, Manuel Cerdán, también vinculado al excomisario.

Una hora antes de esa reunión, siempre según este medio, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón, instructor de la macrocausa Tándem, acordó la libertad provisional y sin fianza para Villarejo hasta que se fije el día y la hora del juicio por tres piezas del caso que lleva el sobrenombre del policía retirado. 

En este sentido, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción pidió su puesta en libertad al argumentar que la prisión provisional acordada hace tres años y cuatro meses se puede convertir en una "pena anticipada". Los fiscales César de Rivas y Miguel Serrano presentaron un escrito en esta dirección ante el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6. Si bien, reconocen que aún existe el riesgo de fuga y de reiteración delictiva por parte de Villarejo.

En cuanto a Eduardo Inda, el director de Okdiario está siendo investigado junto a Villarejo, la jefa de prensa de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Sandra Fernández, y la cúpula policial durante los mandatos de Jorge Fernández Díaz y Juan Ignacio Zoido al frente del Ministerio de Interior después de que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid obligara a hacerlo al juzgado número 49 a raíz de la querella que interpuso el inspector Rubén López por el acoso sufrido mientras indagaba en la causa del Pequeño Nicolás.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público