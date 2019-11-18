Público
Caso Villarejo El exdirector del BBVA declara ante la Audiencia por los contratos con Villarejo

Francisco González, antiguo mandatario del banco, ha acudido este lunes a los juzgados para declarar como investigado por presuntos delitos de cohecho y revelación de secretos. 

El exdirector del BBVA, Francisco González, en su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional. / Europa Press

El expresidente del BBVA Francisco González ha llegado a la Audiencia Nacional pasadas las 9:35 horas de este lunes para declarar como investigado por los contratos que la entidad suscribió durante años con las empresas del comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo.

González está citado a las 10 de la mañana por presuntos delitos de cohecho y revelación de secretos, media hora después que el ex dircom del BBVA Javier Ayuso, que había sido convocado en calidad de testigo en este procedimiento.

A su llegada, se ha mostrado tranquilo y sonriente y ha declinado hacer comentarios a los medios porque, según ha dicho "no es el momento de hablar".

Según fuentes jurídicas, tiene intención de declarar y responder al juez y la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, en una estrategia distinta a la seguida por otros ex ejecutivos del banco investigados y que se acogieron a su derecho a no contestar habida cuenta de que las actuaciones permanecen bajo secreto.

La imputación de González se ha acordado a instancias de Anticorrupción en el marco de la pieza separada número 9 de la mactocausa Tándem que investiga las actividades ilícitas de Villarejo, quien habría estado desempeñando tareas de información y espionaje para el BBVA durante más de una década y por importe superior a 10 millones de euros, tal y como adelantó una investigación de Público

