Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

'Caso Villarejo' El exdirector de 'Interviú' responde a todas las preguntas del juez que investiga el robo del teléfono móvil de Pablo Iglesias

El periodista Alberto Pozas, también ex director general de Información Nacional de La Moncloa, declara como imputado durante casi dos horas ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón en el marco del 'caso Villarejo'

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alberto Pozas. EFE

Alberto Pozas en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El exdirector de Interviú y ex director general de Información Nacional de La Moncloa Alberto Pozas ha declarado este lunes durante casi dos horas ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón en relación al volcado del teléfono sustraído a una asesora de Pablo Iglesias en 2016 que llegó a la redacción de la ya extinta revista.

Pozas estaba citado a las diez de la mañana y salió de la Audiencia Nacional, acompañado de su abogado, poco antes de las doce del mediodía. Según informaron fuentes jurídicas, respondió a todas las preguntas que se le formularon tanto por parte del fiscal como del magistrado. El periodista continúa investigado por un presunto delito de revelación de secretos.

Esta es la segunda vez que Pozas acude a la Audiencia Nacional citado por el juez que instruye el conocido como caso Villarejo, ya que fue en el marco de esta investigación en la que el comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo le señaló durante una declaración como la persona que le entregó un pendrive con el contenido del teléfono de Dina Bousselham, asesora muy próxima a Pablo Iglesias por aquellas fechas.

En aquella ocasión, Pozas acudió en calidad de testigo, pero tras reconocer al juez que fue él quien entregó el pendrive a Villarejo, según las fuentes jurídicas consultadas, García Castellón interrumpió la declaración al cambiar la condición de testigo a investigado y citarle nuevamente para este lunes acompañado de su abogado.

Villarejo señaló al exdirector de Interviú ante el juez para justificar por qué el contenido de ese volcado apareció entre el abundante material informático que se le intervino en su detención en 2017 y parte del cual acabó publicado en OkDiario.

El propio Pablo Iglesias también declaró como testigo ante el juez y le dijo que había tenido constancia de este asunto porque el presidente del Grupo Zeta, Antonio Asensio, le llamó y le informó de que había llegado la copia del móvil a una de sus revistas y no se iba a publicar.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad