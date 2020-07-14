Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide ocho años de cárcel para el marido de Ana Rosa Quintana por el caso Villarejo

Caso Villarejo La Fiscalía pide ocho años de cárcel para el marido de Ana Rosa Quintana por el caso Villarejo

Anticorrupción atribuye a los procesados delitos de revelación de secretos y extorsión y pide casi 14 años de cárcel para Villarejo.

Ana Rosa Quintana y su marido. 

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido ocho años de prisión para Juan Muñoz Tamara, el marido de la presentadora de televisión Ana Rosa Quintana. En concreto Ministerio Público apunta a la pieza del caso Villarejo Thew-Pintor, en la que se investiga el supuesto encargo al excomisario de que espiara a un exsocio y a su abogado. 

Según ha avanzado El País, este encargo a Villarejo surge tras la una batalla que mantenía Muñoz Tamara y su hermano con un exsocio, M. M. N. Los empresarios habían "maniobrado" para que este asumiera toda la responsabilidad en juicio por un delito contra la Hacienda Pública. Pero, aunque el socio lo aceptara en un primer momento, finalmente rechazó este pacto y se declaró insolvente, por lo que la Agencia Tributaria no iría después contra él. Los Muñoz afirmaban que lo había hecho para ocultar su patrimonio y eludir la duda.

"Contrataron a Villarejo para que les proporcionara información sensible y de acceso restringido" de su exsocio y de su abogado para "presionarlos", según describe el juez. 

Según la Fiscalía, los hermanos pagaron 20.000 euros a la organización del comisario jubilado. Anticorrupción atribuye a los procesados delitos de revelación de secretos y extorsión y pide casi 14 años de cárcel para Villarejo.

