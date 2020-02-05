Estás leyendo: Francisco González consintió la contratación de detectives pero asegura desconocer que se trataba de Villarejo

Según el expresidente del banco, fue el exjefe de seguridad quien propuso que una agencia de detectives investigase el intento de Sacyr por ocupar la cúpula de la entidad.

Francisco González en una imagen de archivo | EP

madrid

público | agencias

El expresidente del BBVA, Francisco González, admitió que consintió la contratación de detectives, aunque ha asegurado desconocer que se tratara de las empresas del excomisario Villarejo. Según recoge la Cadena Ser, en su declaración como imputado el pasado 18 de noviembre, González explicó que la contratación se gestó en una reunión en la que participaron él mismo, los directivos Ángel Cano y Julio Carrizano, y el por entonces jefe de seguridad, Julio Corrochano y que tuvo lugar en diciembre de 2004.

Según el expresidente del banco, fue Corrochano quien propuso contratar a una agencia de detectives ante el intento de Sacyr por ocupar la cúpula de la entidad. Este miércoles, González ha asegurado que no sabía a quién había contratado en realidad y que desconocía que detrás de Cenyt se encontrara Villarejo. Del mismo modo, ha explicado que no tuvo conocimiento de la contratación de esta empresa por parte de BBVA hasta mayo de 2018.

En un comunicado insiste en que fue "muy tajante" con estas ideas durante su declaración ante el juez titular del juzgado número 6 de instrucción de la Audiencia Nacional y los fiscales, ante los que declaró como investigado por el pago de más de 10 millones de euros de BBVA durante su presidencia a la empresa Cenyt.

Además, anuncia que "en los próximos días" hará público un detallado comunicado de su declaración en sede judicial, en la que también quiso aclarar que nunca participó en la contratación de ningún proveedor externo de BBVA y que esto correspondía a los responsables de las diferentes áreas del banco

