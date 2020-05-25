Estás leyendo: El juez retira la condición de perjudicado a Pablo Iglesias en el 'caso Villarejo'

Caso Villarejo El juez retira la condición de perjudicado a Pablo Iglesias en el 'caso Villarejo'

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pidió al instructor que retirara esta condición al apreciar contradicciones tras sus declaraciones y las de Dina Bousselham en la causa.

21/05/2020.- El vicepresidente tercero del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, interviene durante el pleno del Congreso este miércoles. EFE/Kiko Huesca
El vicepresidente tercero del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, interviene durante el pleno del Congreso este miércoles. EFE/Kiko Huesca

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS 

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón, instructor del caso Tándem en el que se investigan las actividades presuntamente delictivas del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, ha acordado este lunes retirar al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, su condición de perjudicado en la pieza separada Dina. En ella se investiga el robo del móvil de su exasesora Dina Bousselham y el uso posterior de sus datos.

Esta decisión del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 llega después de que la fiscalía anticorrupción lo pidiera la semana pasada, días después de la declaración de la que fuera asesora de los morados. En esta pieza número 10 de Tándem se investiga el destino del contenido del móvil que le fue sustraído a Bousselham y que pasó por manos del comisario jubilado ahora en prisión.

Según dijo Bousselham al juez, Iglesias le devolvió la tarjeta de su móvil después de que el contenido de la misma fuera publicado, esto es, en el verano de 2016, a pesar de que el propio secretario general de Podemos declaró ante el magistrado que el presidente del Grupo Zeta, Antonio Asensio, se la había entregado en enero de ese año. Esta versión fue corroborada por el propio Asensio.

"En este momento dicha condición resulta insostenible toda vez que las diligencias practicadas no han permitido concretar en qué medida resulta ofendido o perjudicado de infracción penal alguna, pero además, las contradicciones desgranadas a lo largo de esta resolución exigen un esfuerzo investigador que resulta incompatible con la posición procesal pretendida", subraya el auto.

