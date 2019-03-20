Público
Público

Caso Villarejo El TS archiva las denuncias contra Dolores Delgado y Baltasar Garzón por encubrimiento de delitos

El Supremo acuerda la inadmisión de las denuncias al considerar que ninguno de los argumentos expuestos en las mismas lleva a la conclusión de que exista elemento alguno para apreciar la existencia de una omisión de perseguir un delito.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, ha asegurado que las actuales multas para los delitos sexuales más leves desaparecerán y pasarán a ser penas de prisión. | Alejandro García / EFE

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado. | Alejandro García / EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ha archivado unas denuncias contra la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, y el exjuez Baltasar Garzón por supuesto encubrimiento y omisión del deber de perseguir delitos en relación con el contenido de unas conversaciones con el excomisario José Manuel Villarejo.

El digital moncloa.com publicó en septiembre del año pasado el contenido de grabaciones de conversaciones durante una comida que Delgado y Garzón habrían tenido en octubre de 2009 con Villarejo, en la que la entonces fiscal afirmaba que en un viaje de trabajo a Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) vio como "una serie de jueces y fiscales españoles terminaron con menores de edad".

En un auto el alto tribunal acuerda la inadmisión de las denuncias presentadas por un particular y el sindicato Manos Limpias contra Dolores Delgado y Baltasar Garzón por la supuesta omisión del deber de perseguir delitos y presunto encubrimiento tras haber podido tener conocimiento de la comisión de determinados delitos relacionados con menores.

El Supremo asume el criterio de la Fiscalía y archiva las denuncias al considerar que ninguno de los argumentos expuestos en las mismas lleva a la conclusión de que exista elemento alguno para apreciar la existencia de una omisión de perseguir un delito. Añade que además en el caso de existir ese hipotético delito estaría prescrito por el tiempo transcurrido. El Tribunal concluye que los hechos conocidos por los denunciados carecen de la concreción necesaria para poder tener un encaje en ningún tipo penal.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad