Castilla-La Mancha Page dice que la censura parental de Vox  beneficia "indirectamente" a los independentistas catalanes

El presidente castellano-manchego asegura que los partidarios de la censura parental son defensores de que "cada Gobierno pueda elegir la educación", por lo que indirectamente justifican que haya una educación diferente en otras partes del país.

Emiliano García-Page
El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, interviene en la pasada edición de FITUR. (JAVIER LIAÑO | EFE)

toledo

Actualizado:

Público  | europa press

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, ha encontrado la fórmula para criticar al mismo tiempo a Vox y a los independentistas catalanes: Page ha asegurado este lunes que aquellos que "están inventándose la censura parental están avalando "indirectamente" a los que desde el independentismo "están enseñando que España no existe".

García-Page, durante la inauguración este lunes de las nuevas instalaciones del CEIP Ildefonso Navarro' de Villamalea (Albacete), ha apuntado que los defensores de la censura parental "además de generar confusión, de atacar la profesionalidad de los docentes, indirectamente están avalando a los que desde el independentismo están enseñando que España no existe".

El presidente castellano-manchego ha explicado que esa situación se produce porque los partidarios de la censura parental son defensores de que "cada Gobierno pueda elegir la educación", por lo que indirectamente justifican que haya una educación diferente en otras partes del país.

