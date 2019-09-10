Público
Catalunya El TSJC rechaza el recurso de Torra a la fecha de su juicio por desobediencia

El tribunal asegura que el president de la Generalitat "no tenía ni tiene programada ninguna actividad" para esas fechas.  

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. (EFE/Víctor Lerena)

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha desestimado el recurso de reposición del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, contra el señalamiento de su juicio por presunta desobediencia y confirma la diligencia en la que se fijaba su juicio para el 25 y 26 de septiembre.

En un decreto del letrado de la administración de Justicia del TSJC, consultado por Europa Press, se descarta que se hayan vulnerado garantías en el procedimiento y se confirma la fecha del juicio por no retirar los lazos amarillos durante la campaña electoral.

En su decisión, el letrado de la Administración de Justicia del TSJC asegura que consultaron la agenda del Parlament de Catalunya para fijar las fechas que tanto entonces como a día de hoy el president "no tenía ni tiene programada ninguna actividad"  hace constar que la defensa tampoco ha adjuntado documentación que justifique otro señalamiento.

La Oficina de Torra consideró que el señalamiento era "precipitado" ya que se acordó la fecha del juicio oral (31 de julio de 2019) con fecha previa al auto de admisión y denegación de pruebas (2 de septiembre), lo que según ellos contravenía el artículo 785.2 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal (LeCrim) y señaló que coincidía con el Debate de Política General en el Parlament.

