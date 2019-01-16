Público
Catalunya El alcalde de Verges, de la CUP, queda en libertad tras pasar seis horas en comisaría

En las próximas horas está previsto que queden también en libertad los otros diez detenidos por la ocupación de las vías del AVE el 1 de octubre de 2018: el alcalde de Celrà, Dani Cornellà (CUP), y nueve activistas independentistas vinculados a los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR). El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha informado de que estas detenciones "no están ordenadas por el juez"

Más de un centenar de personas, entre ellas ediles y alcaldes de otras localidades, congregadas frente a la comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Girona en contra de las detenciones. (ROBIN TOWNSEND | EFE)

El alcalde de Verges, Ignasi Sabater (CUP), ha quedado en libertad después de pasar cerca de seis horas en la comisaría de la Policía Nacional, que lo ha detenido esta mañana por desórdenes públicos por su presunta participación en la ocupación de las vías del AVE en Girona en el primer aniversario del 1-O.

Sabater ha salido de la comisaría de Girona a las 13:00 horas entre fuertes aplausos del centenar de personas que se habían concentrado a las puertas de las dependencias policiales.

En las próximas horas está previsto que queden también en libertad los otros diez detenidos por la ocupación de las vías del AVE el 1 de octubre de 2018: el alcalde de Celrà, Dani Cornellà (CUP), y nueve activistas independentistas vinculados a los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR).

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha informado en un comunicado de que en el marco de esta operación se han llevado a cabo "detenciones policiales" y que, por lo tanto, "no están ordenadas por el juez" que instruye la causa, que sí está informado del operativo.

Este operativo policial "es el desarrollo de la labor de identificación que corresponde a las fuerzas de seguridad", señala el TSJC, que recalca que el operativo responde "exclusivamente" a la ocupación de las vías del AVE.

