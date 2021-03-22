MadridActualizado:
El vicepresidente de la Generalitat en funciones y candidato de ERC a la Presidencia, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciado este lunes que el preacuerdo entre ERC y la CUP sobre la investidura incluye el compromiso de someterse a una cuestión de confianza a media legislatura.
En un artículo publicado en el diario Ara, ha asegurado que este compromiso garantiza su investidura como presidente de la Generalitat y la aprobación de los Presupuestos, "dotando al nuevo Govern de una estabilidad totalmente necesaria".
"Es bueno y sano que cuando sea presidente de la Generalitat me someta a una cuestión de confianza a mitad de legislatura para evaluarnos, para renovar el acuerdo y para reforzar la estabilidad del Govern", ha defendido.
