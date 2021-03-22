Estás leyendo: Aragonès pacta con la CUP someterse a una cuestión de confianza a media legislatura

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat en funciones y candidato de ERC a la presidencia ha anunciado este lunes el preacuerdo entre los republicanos y la CUP.

El líder de ERC, Pere Aragonés, en una foto de archivo.
El líder de ERC, Pere Aragonés, en una foto de archivo. Quique García / Efe

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat en funciones y candidato de ERC a la Presidencia, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciado este lunes que el preacuerdo entre ERC y la CUP sobre la investidura incluye el compromiso de someterse a una cuestión de confianza a media legislatura.

 En un artículo publicado en el diario Ara, ha asegurado que este compromiso garantiza su investidura como presidente de la Generalitat y la aprobación de los Presupuestos, "dotando al nuevo Govern de una estabilidad totalmente necesaria".

 "Es bueno y sano que cuando sea presidente de la Generalitat me someta a una cuestión de confianza a mitad de legislatura para evaluarnos, para renovar el acuerdo y para reforzar la estabilidad del Govern", ha defendido.

