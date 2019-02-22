Público
Catalunya Arrimadas irá a Waterloo  para decirle a Puigdemont que "la república no existe", pero no se reunirá con él

La portavoz de a formación naranja, también ha afirmado que "no hay Govern, sino un desgobierno dirigido por un fugado de la justicia en Waterloo".

La portavoz nacional de Ciudadanos Inés Arrimadas interviene durante un acto de precampaña electoral de Ciudadanos en el Museo del Automóvil. EFE/Álvaro Cabrera

La líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, ha anunciado que este domingo irá a Waterloo (Bélgica) acompañada de diputados de su partido en el Parlament para "recordarle a Carles Puigdemont que la república no existe y que no es presidente de nada, simplemente un fugado de la justicia".

A pesar del viaje hasta la ciudad belga, la portavoz de Ciudadanos no cuenta en su agenda con mantener una reunión con el expresidente de la Generalitat.

"Le recordaremos que la mayoría de catalanes quieren seguir siendo catalanes, españoles y europeos", ha sentenciado", ha asegurado en un comunicado este jueves, en el que también ha calificado la huelga general como un día de caos con calles tomadas por comandos violentos, según ella.

Ha subrayado que en Cataluña "no hay Govern, sino un desgobierno dirigido por un fugado de la justicia en Waterloo", y ha acusado al presidente del Gobierno central, Pedro Sánchez, de abandonar a millones de catalanes no independentistas.

Puigdemont le respondió que la última representante de Ciudadanos que lo visitó fue "expulsada" justamente por haberse reunido con él, en referencia a la eurodiputada Carolina Punset.

"La última diputada de su partido que me vino a ver a la Casa de la República acabó siendo expulsada de Ciudadanos justamente por haberse reunido conmigo", esgrimió en un mensaje de Twitter.

