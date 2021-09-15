La presidenta autonómica madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se ha pronunciado esta mañana sobre la mesa de diálogo convocada en Catalunya entre el Gobierno y el Govern. Lo ha hecho insistiendo en la idea de sus compañeros de filas en el PP. Así, ha usado, como ayer hiciera la portavoz parlamentaria Cuca Gamarra, la palabra "indignidad". Y ha ido más allá: "Dinamita la estabilidad institucional, supone una deslealtad nacional y una humillación para todos los españoles de bien", ha afirmado.

Las declaraciones de Ayuso se han realizado en el marco de un acto organizado por la empresa IBM en Madrid. En su opinión, el camino iniciado con este encuentro "está arruinando multitud de proyectos empresariales como el que hoy visitamos y que son imprescindibles para asegurar el futuro de todos".

"A Madrid le importa Catalunya y a Madrid le importa España. Por eso, estamos obligados a seguir caminando juntos y vamos a pelear por ello, porque nosotros no queremos que se ceda al chantaje de quienes pretenden romper nuestro país y peor aún, seguir permitiendo que se trate a los ciudadanos de primera o de segunda en función de dónde han nacido, aunque estén en su propia tierra, de qué lengua hablan o sus inclinaciones políticas", ha añadido la presidenta.

En este sentido, Ayuso considera que la apuesta por la mesa "no va a salir bien". "Ya piden más, más control lingüístico, rechazan un aeropuerto y parece que una mesa, como está, no es suficiente. Este creemos que no es el camino", ha destacado.



