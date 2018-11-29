El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, sigue de ruta por Andalucía, en sus últimos días de campaña. Este jueves, acompañado de Adolfo Suáez Illana, se encuentra recorriendo la provincia de Málaga, donde ha intensificado su discurso contra Catalunya y ha exigido la aplicación del artículo 155 de forma "inmediata" y "sin complejos": "Hay que poner orden en Catalunya", ha afirmado tajante.
La intención de Casado es aprobar la aplicación del artículo en el primer Consejo de Ministros, "cuando sea presidente del Gobierno". El conservador sostiene que quieren hacer un "155 como aprobó el Partido Popular" pero "con las cosas que no nos dejaron aplicar" para "recuperar la autonomía de Catalunya". Esta afirmación va muy ligada a su propuesta de recentralización de competencias en materias como Educación, Justicia e Interior, para controlar a lo que definen como "autonomías desleales".
Casado ha defendido que hay que nombrar al Govern i a los consellers desde "el Gobierno de la nación" y no ha dudado en tachar a la Generalitat de "gobierno fallido" que está "malversando las competencias asumidas" y "utilizando sus fondos públicos para el procés en vez de para responder las demandas de sus ciudadanos".
((Habrá ampliación))
