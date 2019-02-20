Carles Mulet, el senador de Compromís conocido por su prolija labor con la memoria histórica y famoso por sus disparatadas preguntas, escenificó ayer, martes, ante el pleno del Senado lo que "harta" estar "oyendo hablar" del conflicto catalán durante cuatro años y para demostrarlo repitió la palabra "Cataluña" durante todo un minuto seguido en la tribuna.
El Senado debatía una moción de Ciudadanos (Cs), que incorporaba una enmienda de adición del PP, en la que se instaba al Gobierno a no conceder el indulto ni ninguna otra medida de privilegio "a los que resulten responsables del golpe separatista cometido en Cataluña", que actualmente está en juicio en el Supremo.
La moción fue aprobada, pero Mulet aprovechó su intervención —que empezó en catalán para terminar en castellano— para denunciar que mientras se habla sólo de Catalunya no se habla de los problemas que tienen la Comunitat Valenciana y otros territorios de España. Y para mostrar su tesis, Mulet, desde la tribuna, repitió durante todo un minuto seguido la palabra "Cataluña" entre el enfado de PP y Cs y las sonrisas de otros senadores. "¿A qué harta? Pues he estado un minuto, imagínese cuatro años", dijo a guisa de colofón el senador Mulet
Pero lo más tenso llegó en el turno de réplicas, cuando Mulet, respondiendo a las descalificaciones de los partidos de la derecha, llamó "fachas" a PP y Cs.
