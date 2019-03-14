Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya Ciudadanos denuncia a Torra a la Junta Electoral Central por no retirar los lazos amarillos

El diputado de Ciudadanos, Juan Carlos Girauta, prevé también denunciarlo a la justicia ordinaria por un presunto delito de desobediencia. "Ha incumplido y la simbología ideológica separatista sigue ocupando los edificios públicos".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Juan Carlos Girauta./EFE

Juan Carlos Girauta./EFE

El diputado de Ciudadanos en el Congreso y candidato de la formación a las elecciones generales por Toledo, Juan Carlos Girauta, ha explicado este jueves que ya han denunciado al presidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Quim Torra, ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) por no haber retirado de los edificios públicos catalanes los lazos amarillos, y ha asegurado que estudian presentar "una denuncia a Fiscalía o ante el juzgado de guardia o una querella".

"Ha incumplido y la simbología ideológica separatista sigue ocupando los edificios públicos y el espacio público en Catalunya", ha criticado, puesto que la JEC dio de plazo hasta el miércoles por la tarde a Torra para que retirase toda simbología referente a los líderes políticos encarcelados, como los lazos amarillos y las pancartas.

Desobediencia

Como avanzó el miércoles Europa Press, Ciudadanos ha llevado el incumplimiento de Torra a la JEC y prevé también denunciarlo a la justicia ordinaria por un presunto delito de desobediencia, con el precedente de la exalcaldesa de Berga (Barcelona) Montse Venturós.

"Hay que recordar al señor Torra y a todos los ayuntamientos que se encuentren mañana este requerimiento que la alcaldesa de Berga fue inhabilitada en su cargo" por no retirar en campaña electoral una estelada colgada de la fachada del Ayuntamiento, ha indicado.

Y para extender la retirada de estos símbolos a todos los municipios, Girauta ha detallado que informarán a la Junta Electoral Provincial de cada demarcación catalana –Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida y Girona– para que requiera a los ayuntamientos.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad