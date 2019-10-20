La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha pedido que el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y el del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "se sienten y dialoguen con responsabilidad" para solucionar el conflicto en Catalunya, tras las protestas y los altercados que se han dado esta semana.
En declaraciones a los medios y tras pronunciar una declaración institucional, Colau ha condenado una tensión y violencia que "Barcelona no se merece", y ha añadido que las protestas pacíficas son bienvenidas.
Ha dicho que el Ayuntamiento puede aportar y colaborar en la solución, pero que la responsabilidad para "negociar y desbloquear" la situación tiene que ser de quienes lideran las instituciones.
También ha pedido que se revisen los protocolos en el uso de determinado material por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad y que se investigue cualquier posible mala praxis por parte de los agentes durante los disturbios de los últimos días, pues no cree que todas las denuncias de agresiones policiales y grabaciones sean falsas.
