Catalunya El Constitucional revisará la prisión provisional de Turull, Rull y Jordi Sànchez

El TC también admite la petición de los tres para revisar su suspensión como parlamentarios al estar procesados.

Los exconsellers Josep Rull y Jordi Turull a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional. EFE

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha decidido tramitar nuevas peticiones de los exconsellers de Catalunya Jordi Turull y Josep Rull y el diputado de JxCat Jordi Sànchez para revisar su situación de prisión provisional y de suspensión como parlamentarios al estar procesados.

Así lo ha acordado por unanimidad el Pleno del TC en sendas providencias en relación con los escritos incidentales presentados por los tres procesados en el caso del procés que afectan a su situación personal con motivo de autos dictados por el Tribunal Supremo y el propio Constitucional.

Los recurrentes incorporan ahora una sentencia del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos que resuelve el caso Demirtas contra Turquía por el encarcelamiento de un diputado kurdo. Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull iniciaron el pasado sábado una huelga de hambre para presionar al Constitucional y denunciar que bloquea sus recursos y les impide acceder a la Justicia europea.

El TC ha acordado en su reunión plenaria dar traslado al Ministerio Fiscal y a las demás partes personadas para que, en el plazo de tres días, presenten las alegaciones que consideren oportunas. El tribunal explica que la complejidad de este proceso en el que se integran derechos fundamentales y el análisis de cuestiones de estricta naturaleza penal le está obligando a desarrollar una labor minuciosa de estudio para conseguir en el menor tiempo posible la mayor protección de aquellos.

Hasta ahora se han presentado una treintena de recursos de amparo, de los que cuatro están pendientes de admisión, por diversas circunstancias, que están siendo estudiados y serán objeto de resolución conforme al calendario del tribunal. El TC menciona especialmente por su singularidad el estado procesal de las piezas de suspensión que afectan a las situaciones de prisión provisional, todas ellas resueltas por autos dictados por el Pleno del tribunal entre el 7 de marzo y el 18 de septiembre pasados.

