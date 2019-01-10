La Crida Nacional per la República, el movimiento político impulsado por Carles Puigdemont, va a aprobar una ponencia política en su congreso fundacional, que se celebrará en Barcelona el 26 de enero, en la que de entrada se descarta una convergencia total con el PDeCAT, aunque tampoco se adoptará una posición crítica con la antigua Convergència, informa este jueves El Periódico de Catalunya.
Según esta información, los afiliados al PDecCAT que quieran integrarse en la Crida tendrán que solicitarlo a título individual. El objetivo de la Crida es fagocitar al PDeCAT, "donde un sector intenta resistir la operación defendiendo el espacio de la moderación y el centrismo", afirma El Periódico que ha tenido acceso al borrador de la ponencia.
Sin embargo, no es descartable la Crida y el PDeCAT sellen una alianza electoral de cara a las elecciones municipales del próximo mes de mayo o otras citas electorales.
En cuanto a la estrategia política, El Periódico informa de que "se dejan todas las puertas abiertas, tanto a la movilización, a la desobediencia civil y al legítimo derecho al ejercicio de la unilateralidad —pese a que no se cite textualmente este concepto— como a la negociación y el diálogo". El diario catalán señala también que se ha rechazado alguna enmienda que concretaba acciones políticas porque debe ser la nueva dirección que escoja el congreso constituyente la que tome este tipo de decisiones.
Por último, aún no se sabe si la Crida será un partido o no: está pendiente de la aprobación del ministerio del Interior.
