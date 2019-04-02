Público
Catalunya La CUP quiere que Grande-Marlaska y Zoido vayan al Parlament para aclarar si la Policía intentó filtrar a un 'topo' en el partido

'Directa' publica que un responsable de la Brigada de Información de la Policía Nacional, conocido con el apodo de 'Jordi', habría intentado captar a un activista para que se convirtiera en un topo dentro de la dirección del partido e informara la policía sobre los preparativos del referéndum del 1-O

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, atiende las explicaciones durante la inauguración de la exposición 'La Guardia Civil,175 años a tu lado', este jueves en la sala de exposiciones 'La Arquería', en Madrid. EFE/ Carlos Perez

La Candidatura d'Unitat Popular (CUP) ha pedido este martes que comparezcan el Parlament de Catalunya el actual ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y su antecesor con el Gobierno del PP, Juan Ignacio Zoido, para que expliquen en sede parlamentaria si la Brigada de Información de la Policía Nacional en Catalunya intentó infiltrar a un topo en la cúpula de la formación independentista antes del 1-0, según ha informado el medio Directa.cat.

La CUP, que ha presentado su petición en el registro del Parlament, considera en un comunicado que la información revelada por Directa "vuelve a poner de manifiesto las sistemáticas operaciones llevadas a cabo por la Policía Nacional dirigidas a monitorizar, perseguir y hacer seguimiento de los movimientos sociales en Catalunya".

Según la información de Directa, que recoge la versión del activista que intentó ser captado, la Brigada de Información de la Policía Nacional en Catalunya trató de captar en la primavera de 2017 a un simpatizante de la CUP a quien años atrás había detenido e interrogado. Se le ofreció dinero a cambio de infiltrarse como informador entre los dirigentes de la formación anticapitalista. El objetivo sería obtener información sobre el referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017.

El medio catalán asegura que un comisario de la Brigada de Información invitó a comer al joven que entonces no militaba en la CUP: "Necesito información del referéndum, necesito alguien que me informe de todo lo que pase a la CUP, no a cualquier territorial sino a la cúpula, entre la gente que se mueve cerca de David Fernández", le dijo supuestamente el comisario al activista, quien ha contado a Directa que le ofrecieron 700 euros al mes a cambio de  su labor de informador. El joven, sin embargo, no aceptó colaborar con el cuerpo policial.

