Catalunya La defensa de los CDR atribuye el caso a un "montaje con fines electorales"

Xavier Pellicer sostiene que la operación se ha llevado a cabo para "demostrar que el Gobierno tiene bajo control al independentismo" y para frenar las movilizaciones ante "una eventual sentencia condenatoria del caso del procés".

23/09/2019- Mossos d'Esquadra controlan a la multitud que se ha congregado ante el domicilio en el que agentes de la Guardia Civil llevan a cabo un registro en Sabadell (Barcelona) / EFE

La defensa de los CDR detenidos este lunes por la Guardia Civil ha denunciado que han sido víctimas de un "montaje con intencionalidad electoral" y que las acusación contra ellos carece de sustento, puesto que se basa en "futuribles" y en la incautación de sustancias de fácil acceso para cualquiera. 

Xavier Pellicer, portavoz de los letrados de los detenidos (de la asociación Alerta Solidària) ha sostenido que la operación llevada a cabo por la Guardia Civil se ha lanzado por intereses políticos, para demostrar que el Gobierno tiene "bajo control" al independentismo y al mismo tiempo intentar frenar las movilizaciones ante una eventual sentencia condenatoria del caso del "procés". 

Para el abogado, además, la acusación contra los CDR carece de sustento, dado que se basa en "futuribles", es decir en su potencialidad para cometer atentados en un futuro, y en la incautación de unas sustancias "de uso corriente y de fácil acceso" que, según la Fiscalía, servirían para fabricar explosivos. 

Ese montaje para atribuir la preparación de actos terroristas, según el abogado, se ha llevado a cabo para que sea la Audiencia Nacional, "un tribunal de confianza", en el que se encargue de la instrucción el caso, con lo que, en su opinión, está asegurado "el control político".

