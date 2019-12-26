El abogado del expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha reclamado este jueves al instructor de la causa del procés independentista en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, que desactive las órdenes de detención que pesan contra él y se aparte de la causa "por carecer de la más mínima apariencia de imparcialidad".
En un escrito de 63 páginas presentado en respuesta a la petición del propio Llarena -tras conocerse la sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TSJUE) que reconoció la inmunidad como europarlamentario del líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, mientras estaba siendo juzgado por este asunto- el letrado concreta que deben quedar sin efecto tanto la a orden nacional de busca, captura e ingreso en prisión contra Puigdemont como las órdenes europea e internacional de detención emitidas, "por haber sido dictadas sin fundamento legal y sin la previa autorización del Parlamento Europeo".
Reclama igualmente que se anulen "cualesquiera otras medidas cautelares que subsistan" contra el expresident, que se encuentra en Bélgica, incluso las acordadas con anterioridad a la adquisición de su condición de diputado al Parlamento Europeo, "por resultar incompatibles con las inmunidades inherentes a esa condición".
También pide que se declare por el Supremo que no procede la adopción de medida alguna privativa de libertad o restrictiva de la libertad de movimientos del líder independentista y, finalmente, que se decrete el sobreseimiento libre de la causa, "por no resultar los hechos por los que viene perseguido mi defendido constitutivos de delito alguno".
