El director de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Andreu Martínez, deja el cargo que había ocupado durante año y medio, en vísperas del segundo aniversario del 1-O y ante un otoño que se prevé tenso por las movilizaciones previstas ante una eventual condena del caso procés.
Según han informado fuentes del Departamento de Interior, Martínez, cuyo relevo se hará oficial mañana, será sustituido en el cargo por Pere Ferrer, hasta ahora jefe de gabinete del conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch.
(Habrá ampliación)
