Catalunya Dimite el director de los Mossos d'Esquadra en vísperas del aniversario del 1-O

Según han informado fuentes del Departamento de Interior será sustituido en el cargo por Pere Ferrer, hasta ahora jefe de gabinete del conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch.

21/08/2018.- El director de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Andreu Joan Martínez, durante la rueda de prensa en la que ha defendido hoy que la actuación de la agente que ayer abatió a un supuesto terrorista que irrumpió en la comisaría de Cornellà (Barcelona) fue

El hasta ahora director de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Andreu Joan Martínez, durante la rueda de prensa. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.

El director de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Andreu Martínez, deja el cargo que había ocupado durante año y medio, en vísperas del segundo aniversario del 1-O y ante un otoño que se prevé tenso por las movilizaciones previstas ante una eventual condena del caso procés.

Según han informado fuentes del Departamento de Interior, Martínez, cuyo relevo se hará oficial mañana, será sustituido en el cargo por Pere Ferrer, hasta ahora jefe de gabinete del conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch.

