Catalunya Un dron de Òmnium Cultural sobrevuela las playas con el cartel "Lo volveremos a hacer"

La pancarta podrá verse cada fin de semana, hasta el 18 de agosto, en la costa catalana, desde Blanes hasta Premià de Mar

El dron con el lema 'Lo volveremos a hacer'. / ÒMNIUM CULTURAL

Un dron gigante contratado por Òmnium Cultural ha comenzado a sobrevolar las playas catalanas con una pancarta gigante con el lema Ho tornarem a fer (Lo volveremos a hacer).

Según ha informado la entidad cultural en un comunicado, el dron sobrevolará este verano el litoral catalán con la pancarta gigante con el lema de la campaña que Òmnium Cultural ha impulsado a partir de los alegatos finales que hizo ante el Tribunal Supremo su presidente, Jordi Cuixart, en prisión preventiva desde el 16 de octubre de 2017.

La pancarta ha comenzado a sobrevolar las costas catalanas este sábado y lo hará cada fin de semana, mañana y tarde, concreta Òmnium, hasta el 18 de agosto, en los tramos de litoral que van desde Blanes (Girona) hasta Premià de Mar (Barcelona) y desde Cunit (Tarragona) hasta Roda de Barà (Tarragona). 

