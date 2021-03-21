Estás leyendo: ERC y la CUP ultiman un preacuerdo para que Aragonès presida la Generalitat

Público
Público

Catalunya ERC y la CUP ultiman un preacuerdo para que Aragonès presida la Generalitat

ERC y la CUP están ultimando un preacuerdo para la investidura de Pere Aragonès como presidente de la Generalitat.

El candidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat por ERC, Pere Aragonès, durante el acto de celebración del 90 aniversario de la fundación del partido republicano este sábado en Barcelona.
Pere Aragonès durante el acto de celebración del 90 aniversario de la fundación del partido republicano este sábado en Barcelona. Alberto Estévez / EFE

barcelona

Actualizado:

ERC y la CUP están ultimando un preacuerdo para la investidura de Pere Aragonès (ERC) como presidente de la Generalitat, han anunciado los partidos en sendos comunicados este domingo por la noche, mientras Aragonès asiste a los Premis Gaudí como vicepresidente. El preacuerdo se llevará a los órganos internos de los dos partidos para que lo validen.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público