Catalunya ERC "batallará" para que Junqueras pueda ejercer de eurodiputado

El martes se constituye en Estrasburgo el Parlamento Europeo, pero el Supremo ha confirmado que quedan vacantes los escaños del exvicepresident, del expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, y el del exconseller Toni Comín.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras. /EFE

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, en el Tribunal Supremo. /EFE

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat y dirigente de ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha asegurado este sábado que su partido "batallará" para que el presidente de esta formación, Oriol Junqueras, en prisión preventiva a la espera de sentencia por el 1-O, pueda ejercer de eurodiputado.

El próximo martes, 2 de julio, se constituye en Estrasburgo (Francia) el Parlamento Europeo tras las elecciones del 26M, pero el Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado que quedan vacantes los escaños de Junqueras, del expresidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, y el del exconseller Toni Comín.

Durante su intervención en el Consell Nacional de ERC celebrado este sábado, Aragonès ha afirmado que el partido republicano "batallará" para que Junqueras pueda ejercer como eurodiputado y que su "silla no quede vacía".

El vicepresidente catalán ha opinado que, al "restringir el derecho" de Junqueras a recoger su acta de parlamentario europeo, se están "adulterando" los resultados de las elecciones europeas del 26M y "vulnerando" los derechos de los electores que votaron al presidente de ERC en estos comicios.

"No vamos a aceptar esta ignominia", ha avisado Aragonès. En este sentido, ha exigido a "todas las instancias políticas y judiciales" del Estado que "no limiten" la democracia respetando los resultados de las elecciones.

Como ejemplo de la "batalla" de ERC en esta cuestión, ha recordado que ya ha dado un "primer paso" para que el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos se pronuncie sobre la situación de Junqueras.

