ERC ha emplazado por carta a JxCat a una reunión bilateral entre los dos socios del Govern para pactar una estrategia común de cara a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Precisamente esta mañana, la portavoz de JxCat en el Congreso, Laura Borràs, ha propuesto a ERC y a la CUP una cumbre con los 23 diputados independentistas electos, para consensuar sus condiciones de cara a la investidura de Sánchez.
La propuesta de ERC tiene un matiz diferente: los republicanos quieren mantener reuniones bilaterales con JxCat, la CUP y también EH Bildu, un planteamiento que según fuentes del partido se acordó este jueves.
Este viernes, el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, y la portavoz de la formación republicana, Marta Vilalta, han enviado una carta a JxCat para proponer una reunión para consensuar una "unidad de acción" de cara a la investidura.
En la misiva, firmada por Rufián y Vilalta, ERC destaca que en las elecciones del 10-N el independentismo "creció, en porcentaje y en escaños", por lo que hay que ser "más conscientes que nunca de la fuerza" que tiene el movimiento y de la "responsabilidad con la mayoría social en Catalunya" que eso conlleva.
La carta recuerda que los portavoces de ERC "ya han dejado claro" en las últimas horas que Sánchez no cuenta con el apoyo de los republicanos, quienes no cederán a "ningún chantaje indigno". "Hemos sido claros y contundentes a la hora de exigir al PSOE una salida democrática y dialogada al conflicto entre el Estado y Catalunya como condición imprescindible para plantearnos reconsiderar nuestra posición", subraya.
"Estamos convencidos -afirman Rufián y Vilalta dirigiéndose a JxCat- que vuestra formación comparte a estas horas esta posición y que el consenso en Catalunya pasa por encontrar una solución política y democrática a este conflicto".
Por ello, emplazan a JxCat a celebrar una reunión "en los próximos días" para "seguir avanzando en la unidad del independentismo", con el fin de hacer frente a los "retos comunes". "Estamos seguros de que de nuevo sabremos llegar a acuerdos que nos permitan seguir avanzando con más fuerza hacia el objetivo compartido del ejercicio de la autodeterminación y la independencia", añaden.
