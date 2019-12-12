Público
Catalunya La Fiscalía, a favor de dejar en libertad bajo fianza a tres de los siete CDR

El principal criterio para apoyar la libertad bajo fianza de 9.000 euros para estos tres CDR es que ninguno de ellos manipuló explosivos. 

La manifestación de apoyo a los siete CDR detenidos - @ARRAN_JOVENT

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha informado a favor de dejar en libertad bajo una fianza de 9.000 euros a tres de los siete CDR encarcelados el 26 de septiembre por pertenencia a organización terrorista, fabricación y tenencia de explosivos, y conspiración para causar estragos.

Según ha informado el portavoz de la Fiscalía, Miguel Ángel Carballo, el Ministerio Público ha respondido así a los recursos de apelación contra la prisión interpuestos por estos tres miembros de los CDR Guillem Xavier Duch, Eduardo Garzón, Xavier Buigas, cuyos autos de ingreso en prisión tuvo que repetir recientemente el juez instructor Manuel García Castellón por orden de la Sala.

El principal criterio de la Fiscalía para apoyar la libertad bajo fianza de estos tres CDR es que ninguno de ellos manipuló explosivos.

((Habrá ampliación))

