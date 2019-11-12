Público
Catalunya La Fiscalía investiga si la Mesa del Parlament ha incurrido en un delito al aprobar la moción de la CUP

La Cámara catalana ha aprobado la medida sobre la autodeterminación en la mañana del martes pese a la suspensión de la misma por parte del Tribunal Constitucional, pero finalmente la Mesa ha decidido no incluirla en el Boletín Oficial.

El Parlament lucía con sus primeros asientos vacíos tras la marcha del grupo de Cs antes de la votación. / EFE

La Fiscalía General del Estado ha ordenado a la Fiscalía de Catalunya que investigue "la posible trascendencia penal" de las decisiones adoptadas por la Mesa del Parlament de Cataluña durante las últimas semanas pese a las continuas advertencias del Tribunal Constitucional, según informa en una nota de prensa el Ministerio Público. 

La Fiscalía ha informado de esta decisión después de que el Parlament haya aprobado una moción a favor de ejercer la autodeterminación en un pleno adelantado por el presidente de la Cámara, Roger Torrent, de modo que se ha celebrado mientras el Constitucional aprobaba una resolución para anular la tramitación de esa iniciativa.

Tras la aprobación, la Mesa del Parlament, a iniciativa del letrado mayor, Joan Ridao, y con la connivencia del silencio de Torrent y la ausencia del secretario general Xavier Muro, ha decidido no publicar dicha iniciativa en el Boletín Oficial, con el fin de evitar posibles reveses judiciales por haber aprobado la moción pese a la suspensión del Constitucional.

