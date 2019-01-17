Público
Catalunya Gobierno y Generalitat acuerdan crear un espacio de diálogo entre partidos

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo se reúne durante cuatro horas con su homólogo en la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès; y la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi.

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, junto a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno central, Carmen Calvo. EFE/Archivo

El Gobierno y la Generalitat de Catalunya han acordado este martes valorar la posibilidad de establecer dos espacios de diálogo "diferenciados", uno, que ya existe, la Comisión bilateral Estado-Generalitat, y otro, "entre partidos", todavía por concretar, pero , que discurriría en paralelo al canal de comunicación institucional que representa la Comisión bilateral prevista en el Estatut.

Según han informado fuentes del entorno de la negociación, esta es una de las principales conclusiones de la reunión mantenida este jueves en el Palacio de la Moncloa entre la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo; su homólogo en la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès; y la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, que se ha prolongado durante más de cuatro horas.

En el encuentro también se ha avanzado en desarrollar el contenido de la declaración conjunta de Pedralbes del pasado 20 de diciembre salida del encuentro entre el presidente Pedro Sánchez y el president Quim Torra, cuando acordaron trabajar en favor de vehicular una "propuesta política que cuente con un amplio apoyo en la sociedad catalana" y que se materialice desde "la seguridad jurídica". Los dos mandatarios insistieron en la necesidad de establecer mecanismos para un "diálogo efectivo" que conduzca a "una propuesta política" sobre el futuro de Catalunya

Ambas partes han acordado continuar con estos encuentros, que tendrán continuidad en Barcelona la próxima semana, "para concretar fecha y contenido" de los próximos asuntos a tratar. 

