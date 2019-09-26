Público
Catalunya El Gobierno impugnará ante el TC las resoluciones del Parlament sobre la amnistía de los presos y la salida de la Guardia Civil

La propuesta de retirada del Instituto Armado de la comunidad autónoma ha salido adelante con los votos a favor de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, con la abstención de los comuns, y los votos en contra de Cs, PSC y PP. No sería la primera vez que el Constitucional suspende una resolución del Parlament alineado con el Gobierno de Sánchez.

El diputado de Ciudadanos Carlos Carrizosa (d) abandona el debate de política general en el Parlament tras ser expulsado, después de una tensa bronca entre diputados independentistas y la bancada de Ciudadanos. / EFE QUIQUE GARCÍA

El Gobierno presentará un recurso ante el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) para impugnar la propuesta de resolución aprobada este jueves en el Parlamento catalán que declara necesaria "la retirada de Catalunya de los efectivos de la Guardia Civil", según han avanzado a Europa Press fuentes gubernamentales.

Asimismo, el Ejecutivo estudiará el contenido de la resolución que insta a impulsar un acuerdo nacional por la amnistía, la autodeterminación y los derechos civiles y políticos con petición de amnistía total.

"Ante las resoluciones aprobadas esta tarde por el Parlament de Catalunya, referidas al compromiso de la Cámara catalana a liderar una respuesta institucional a la sentencia del 1-O; la que insta a impulsar un acuerdo nacional por la amnistía, la autodeterminación y los derechos civiles y políticos con petición de amnistía total, así como la que pide la salida de la Guardia Civil de Catalunya, queremos trasladar que el Gobierno está estudiando su contenido para impugnar y actuar jurídicamente contra las citadas resoluciones", aseguran fuentes de Moncloa a Público.

Esta impugnación no se aprobará, con toda probabilidad, en el Consejo de Ministros de este viernes. "Hay que tener en cuenta que todavía no están publicadas oficialmente las resoluciones del Parlament", añaden estas fuentes.

La propuesta de retirada del Instituto Armado de la comunidad autónoma ha salido adelante con los votos a favor de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, con la abstención de los comuns, y los votos en contra de Cs, PSC y PP.

"Se ha mostrado abiertamente como una policía de carácter político que está centrada en perseguir a determinados colectivos políticos y sociales, y completamente redundante a la hora de garantizar la seguridad de la ciudadanía", recoge el texto ha prosperado en el Debate de Política General.

No sería la primera vez que el Tribunal Constitucional suspende una resolución del Parlament alineado con el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Ya lo hizo el pasado mes de julio, cuando anuló la reprobación al rey votada y ratificada por el Parlament de Catalunya en octubre de 2018.

