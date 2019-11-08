El Consejo de Ministros ha decidido un viernes más acudir al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) para que anule otros dos acuerdos de la Mesa del Parlament de Catalunya sobre una propuesta de la CUP a favor del derecho de autodeterminación y ha advertido de que se pone de manifiesto la "clara intención" de la Mesa de "continuar" con el proceso independentista.
En concreto, el Ejecutivo actúa contra la admisión a trámite el pasado 29 de octubre de una moción de la CUP en cuyo punto número uno se insiste en la voluntad de ejercer el derecho de autodeterminación. También se dirige contra la decisión de la misma Mesa del Parlament de rechazar el 5 de noviembre las solicitudes de reconsideración presentada por varios grupos de la oposición.
La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha explicado que se plantean de nuevo dos incidentes de ejecución de sentencia al TC, al que se pide que anule esos acuerdos porque incumplen ya resoluciones del tribunal de 2015 y 2018 y "desoye" providencias del mismo Constitucional de este mes de octubre suspendiendo ya resoluciones del Parlament que insistían en la soberanía del pueblo catalán y su derecho a la autodeterminación.
"El presidente del Parlament, el secretario general y el resto de miembros de la Mesa tenían pleno conocimiento de que con sus acuerdos estaban incumpliendo resoluciones adoptadas por el Tribunal Constitucional", ha afirmado la portavoz.
