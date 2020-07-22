madrid
El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, ha vuelto a defender este miércoles la independencia del Ministerio Fiscal y ha reiterado que, precisamente por ello, el Gobierno no le va a instar a que recurra la concesión del tercer grado penitenciario a los nueve presos independentistas condenados por el procés.
Campo ha respondido así en el Pleno del Congreso al diputado de Vox Ignacio Gil Lázaro, quien ha aprovechado para censurar el "chantaje" de los independentistas al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, que, según el parlamentario, les necesita para mantenerse en La Moncloa.
Ante la pregunta de Gil Lázaro, el titular de Justicia ha reconocido que con un no hubiera cumplido la respuesta, pero ha asegurado que las preguntas de Vox le hacen "sacar el juez y el docente" que lleva dentro.
Separación de poderes
De este modo, ha reprochado al diputado que no crea en la separación de poderes ni en la independencia del Poder Judicial y de la Fiscalía, frente al Gobierno socialista, que sí cree en el ordenamiento jurídico, en la Constitución y en el estatuto orgánico del Ministerio Fiscal.
Respecto a si la Fiscalía recurrirá el tercer grado, Campo ha insistido: "Hará lo que tenga que hacer y lo sabremos, claro que sí, tranquilo".
