Estás leyendo: El Gobierno no pedirá a la Fiscalía que recurra el tercer grado a los presos del procés

Público
Público

Catalunya El Gobierno no pedirá a la Fiscalía que recurra el tercer grado a los presos del procés

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, ha vuelto a defender este miércoles la independencia del Ministerio Fiscal.

Los presos del procès regresan a prisión tras comparecer en la comisión del Parlament por el 155
Los dirigentes encarcelados del procès regresan a la cárcel. / Archivo

madrid

efe

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, ha vuelto a defender este miércoles la independencia del Ministerio Fiscal y ha reiterado que, precisamente por ello, el Gobierno no le va a instar a que recurra la concesión del tercer grado penitenciario a los nueve presos independentistas condenados por el procés.

Campo ha respondido así en el Pleno del Congreso al diputado de Vox Ignacio Gil Lázaro, quien ha aprovechado para censurar el "chantaje" de los independentistas al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, que, según el parlamentario, les necesita para mantenerse en La Moncloa.

Ante la pregunta de Gil Lázaro, el titular de Justicia ha reconocido que con un no hubiera cumplido la respuesta, pero ha asegurado que las preguntas de Vox le hacen "sacar el juez y el docente" que lleva dentro. 

Separación de poderes 

De este modo, ha reprochado al diputado que no crea en la separación de poderes ni en la independencia del Poder Judicial y de la Fiscalía, frente al Gobierno socialista, que sí cree en el ordenamiento jurídico, en la Constitución y en el estatuto orgánico del Ministerio Fiscal.

Respecto a si la Fiscalía recurrirá el tercer grado, Campo ha insistido: "Hará lo que tenga que hacer y lo sabremos, claro que sí, tranquilo".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público