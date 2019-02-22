La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, ha criticado este viernes el viaje que hará este domingo a Waterloo (Bélgica) la portavoz de la Ejecutiva de Ciudadanos y líder del partido en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, para decirle al huido expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont que la República catalana "no existe".
En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Celaá ha afirmado que al ir hasta la casa donde reside Puigdemont, Arrimadas —que no pretende reunirse con el expresident— contribuye a "internacionalizar la tensión y el daño causado por el independentismo", lo cual le parece "una insensatez".
"No es sensato anunciar un viaje a Waterloo para insistir en una política de confrontación que solo beneficia a los radicales", ha declarado la portavoz del Gobierno.
