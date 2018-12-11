Público
Catalunya El Govern acoge con "sorpresa" las cartas del Ejecutivo y pide evitar el 155

Elsa Artadi señala que contestarán "con normalidad" las tres cartas y recalca que los Mossos actúan con "criterios técnicos y policiales" para "mantener el orden público por encima de todo".

11/12/2018.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, acompañado por la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, a su llegada a la reunión semanal del Govern celebrada hoy, tras la polémica por su llamamiento a seguir la vía eslovena hacia la independe

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, acompañado por la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, a su llegada a la reunión semanal del Govern celebrada este martes. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

El Govern ha acogido con "sorpresa" las cartas enviadas por el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez, al que responderán que los Mossos d'Esquadra actúan solo por criterios "técnicos", y le ha pedido que no se "vuelva a equivocar con el 155".

En una rueda de prensa después de la reunión del Govern, la consellera de Presidencia y portavoz, Elsa Artadi, ha reaccionado así a las cartas que ha enviado el Gobierno advirtiendo de que ordenará la "intervención" de las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado "en términos de proporcionalidad y necesidad" si los Mossos siguen sin ejercer su función de "garantizar el orden público".

Artadi ha afirmado que contestarán "con normalidad" las tres cartas, y ha recalcado que los Mossos actúan con "criterios técnicos y policiales" para "mantener el orden público por encima de todo".

Ha pedido al PSOE "una reflexión" para que "no se vuelva a equivocar" con el artículo 155 de la Constitución: "Apelaríamos a que el PSOE no se deje llevar por discursos como el de Pablo Casado -presidente del PP-", ha afirmado la consellera.

