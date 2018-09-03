La consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, ha replicado hoy al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que el "consenso" en Catalunya es sobre el derecho a decidir y ha calificado el "debate" sobre el Estatut de "pantalla pasada, superado hace bastantes años".
Pedro Sánchez ha señalado hoy, en declaraciones a la Ser, que sólo prevé que pueda haber un referéndum en Catalunya para un nuevo Estatut y mejorar su autogobierno, pero no para la autodeterminación.
Para el jefe del Ejecutivo, la votación que debe haber en Catalunya "no puede ser por la independencia o la autodeterminación, sino por un fortalecimiento del autogobierno, que es lo que -ha asegurado- mayoritariamente aglutina al conjunto de la sociedad catalana".
En rueda de prensa en el Parlament para informar sobre el acto institucional de la Diada Nacional del 11 de septiembre, la portavoz del Govern ha considerado que, ahora mismo, el "debate" no es sobre el Estatut, puesto que, a su juicio, se trata de una "pantalla pasada, superado hace bastantes años", y en el que hubo un referéndum que "no se respetó". "Nos sorprende que volvamos a un estadio tan anterior", ha agregado.
Además, Artadi ha contestado al jefe del Ejecutivo que el "gran consenso" que existe en Catalunya, de forma "amplia desde hace muchos años", es sobre el derecho a decidir de los catalanes: "Si hay que votar algo es sobre el consenso, que es el derecho a decidir", ha recalcado.
En cuanto a las afirmaciones del Defensor del Pueblo, Francisco Fernández Marugán, quien ha señalado hoy que el principio de neutralidad ideológica propio de una sociedad pluralista es "incompatible con la presencia en los edificios y espacios públicos de símbolos de una ideología", la consellera ha asegurado que los símbolos independentistas en Catalunya "seguirán allí".
La posición de la Generalitat y del Parlament sobre los lazos "no ha cambiado, representan la libertad y la democracia y, por tanto, allí seguirán".
