El vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha respondido este viernes por carta a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno central, Carmen Calvo, asegurando que el Govern tiene la voluntad de encontrar la fórmula para un "diálogo constructivo".
"Compartimos la voluntad de avanzar en la senda del diálogo constructivo que debe acompañar la relación entre nuestros gobiernos", ha señalado Aragonès, después de que el Gobierno central haya planteado una reunión entre su presidente, Pedro Sánchez, y el de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, posibilidad que Aragonès no cita explícitamente en su carta, consultada por Europa Press.
Sobre este diálogo constructivo, asegura que tienen la voluntad de "encontrar los términos y contenidos para hacerlo efectivo", según Aragonès, que destaca que departamentos implicados en la preparación del Consejo de Ministros que se celebrará el 21 de diciembre en la capital catalana están trabajando en coordinación con la Delegación del Gobierno en Catalunya.
El vicepresidente agradece a Calvo que le haya informado oficialmente por carta de la celebración de este Consejo de Ministros, y explica que están trabajando los departamentos implicados en "todos los pormenores y aspectos técnicos".
Aragonès ha enviado esta carta después de que el Gobierno central haya planteado una reunión entre Sánchez y Torra el mismo viernes aprovechando su presencia en Barcelona por el Consejo de Ministros, encuentro que el Govern no ha descartado pero tampoco ha aceptado por el momento.
