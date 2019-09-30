Manuel García Castellón, juez de la Audiencia Nacional asegura en su escrito de acusación contra los CDR encarcelados la semana pasada que la hermana de Carles Puigdemont mantuvo el 15 de septiembre de 2018 "una reunión secreta" con algunos de los detenidos. Según esa versión, la hermana del expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya actuó de enlace entre el actual president, Quim Torra, los CDR y el propio Puigdemont.
Sin embargo, esta versión queda en entredicho por la información que aporta elnacional.cat: este medio catalán ha contactado con "fuentes del entorno" de Carles Puigdemont que le han asegurado que ese día, 15 de septiembre de 2018, su hermana se encontraba en el hospital acompañando a su padre, que había sido operado el día anterior.
El juez afirma además que la reunión se desarrolló entre "unas grandes medidas de seguridad [...] con la intención de entregar documentación sensible y establecer comunicaciones seguras entre el expresidente huido y Torra".
Las relaciones y contactos entre Puigdemont y Torra han sido frecuentes, públicos y notorios desde que el segundo accedió al palau de la Generalitat. Torra ha viajado en varias ocasiones a Waterloo, por lo que esta afirmación del juez se contradice con esa realidad.
