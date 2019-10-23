Público
Catalunya Un hombre da dos puñetazos a una frutera de A Coruña por vender frutas de Catalunya

Sandra Castro, la frutera, ya ha denunciado los hechos ante la Policía, que ya está intentado identificar al agresor, "un hombre de 70 años, bien vestido"

Policías dispersan a porrazos a los concentrandos en la plaza de Urquinaona de Barcelona. / EFE

Sandra Castro, dueña de un frutería en A Coruña, ha denunciado a un hombre que le pegó dos puñetazos por vender en su establecimiento tomates y frutas procedentes de Catalunya, en concreto de la provincia de Lleida.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado martes y los ha relatado la propia frutera a La Voz de Galicia, información que ha repicado La Voz de Asturias: "Yo estaba sola, dentro, en el almacén, y un hombre de unos 70 años y bien vestido entró hasta allí y me exigió que quitara esas frutas porque eran catalanas, que no era normal venderlas aquí". 

Castro se negó a hacer lo que le exigía el hombre y entonces éste le hizo un corte de mangas. Ante esta actitud, la frutera sacó su móvil para fotografiar al hombre y dejar constancia de agresiva actitud. Justo en ese momento, el agresor le propinó dos puñetazos en la cara y se llevó e móvil de la frutera. "Pedí ayuda a gritos, pero, aunque había gente, al principio no vino nadie, pero suerte que al final apareció un chico, se acercó a mí, le conté que me había quitado el móvil y que me había pegado, y él le exigió que me lo devolviera". 

El hombre devolvió el móvil y se marchó con prisas de la frutería. Sandra Castro, la frutera ya ha denunciado los hechos ante la Policía, que ya está intentado identificar al agresor. A Sandra, más que el susto o el dolor de los puñetazos, le queda la rabia: "Me habían dicho que no me compraban productos por ser catalanes, pero nunca vi nada así, me dolió más el escándalo que los puñetazos".

