Sandra Castro, dueña de un frutería en A Coruña, ha denunciado a un hombre que le pegó dos puñetazos por vender en su establecimiento tomates y frutas procedentes de Catalunya, en concreto de la provincia de Lleida.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado martes y los ha relatado la propia frutera a La Voz de Galicia, información que ha repicado La Voz de Asturias: "Yo estaba sola, dentro, en el almacén, y un hombre de unos 70 años y bien vestido entró hasta allí y me exigió que quitara esas frutas porque eran catalanas, que no era normal venderlas aquí".
Castro se negó a hacer lo que le exigía el hombre y entonces éste le hizo un corte de mangas. Ante esta actitud, la frutera sacó su móvil para fotografiar al hombre y dejar constancia de agresiva actitud. Justo en ese momento, el agresor le propinó dos puñetazos en la cara y se llevó e móvil de la frutera. "Pedí ayuda a gritos, pero, aunque había gente, al principio no vino nadie, pero suerte que al final apareció un chico, se acercó a mí, le conté que me había quitado el móvil y que me había pegado, y él le exigió que me lo devolviera".
El hombre devolvió el móvil y se marchó con prisas de la frutería. Sandra Castro, la frutera ya ha denunciado los hechos ante la Policía, que ya está intentado identificar al agresor. A Sandra, más que el susto o el dolor de los puñetazos, le queda la rabia: "Me habían dicho que no me compraban productos por ser catalanes, pero nunca vi nada así, me dolió más el escándalo que los puñetazos".
