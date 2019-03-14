Público
Catalunya Identificadas cinco personas por quitar el lazo amarillo del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona

Sobre la 1.30 horas un grupo de personas, algunas encapuchadas, descolgaron la pancarta sin causar más daños.Después, el mismo grupo intentó repetir la misma acción en la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat, aunque sin éxito.

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona con el lazo amarillo. (EP)

Los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona han identificado a cinco personas que descolgaron la pasada madrugada de este jueves la gran pancarta con lazo amarillo que preside la fachada del Ayuntamiento de la capital catalana.

Según han informado fuentes municipales, sobre la 1.30 horas un grupo de personas, algunas encapuchadas, descolgaron la pancarta sin causar más daños.

Agentes de la Urbana que vigilan el edificio consiguieron arrebatarles la pancarta, que quedó dañada, y que según el consistorio se volverá a colocar en el edificio.

Después, el mismo grupo intentó repetir la misma acción en la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat, aunque finalmente no tuvieron éxito.

Fuentes municipales han indicado que el Ayuntamiento barcelonés no ha recibido ningún requerimiento de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC). El pasado día 11 la JEC ordenó "en el plazo máximo de 48 horas la inmediata retirada de las banderas estelades o lazos amarillos que puedan encontrarse en cualquier edificio público dependiente de la Generalitat de Catalunya".

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, anunció este miércoles que mantendría el lazo amarillo en el Palau de la Generalitat y envió un escrito a la JEC protestando por que se exija su retirada y solicitando reconsiderar la decisión.

