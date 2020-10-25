barcelona
El gobierno catalán se plantea decretar el inicio del toque de queda en Catalunya esta misma noche, una vez el Consejo de Ministros reunido en Madrid apruebe el marco legal que le permita aplicar la medida.
El conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Sàmper, ha avanzado este domingo en una entrevista con la emisora RAC1 que a las 16:00 horas de esta tarde se reunirá el Procicat, el órgano de Protección Civil competente para esta materia, para acordar la implantación del toque de queda.
Sàmper ha adelantado también que las sanciones que se impondrán por el incumplimiento del toque de queda irán de los 3.000 a los 600.000 euros.
