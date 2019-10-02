La periodista de Telecinco Laila Jiménez fue increpada y zarandeada al final de la manifestación independentista con motivo del segundo aniversario del 1-O celebrada a última hora de este pasado martes en Barcelona.
Mientras esperaba para entrar en directo para su cadena, entre los manifestantes, la periodista fue abucheada por decenas de personas que la rodeaban, y una de ellas arrojó sobre su cabeza el contenido de una botella de vodka.
Entre algunos empujones y gritos de "mentirosos", "fuera de Catalunya" y "puta España", la periodista y su equipo tuvieron que abandonar el sitio en el que se encontraban al no poder desarrollar con normalidad su conexión en directo.
Agresión a periodista @informativost5 en manifestación #1octubre de la @assemblea en #Barcelona https://t.co/E1SMgCPSJA pic.twitter.com/B96XYjaof2— Alfonso Congostrina (@alfcongostrina) October 1, 2019
El incidente se ha producido al final de la manifestación que ha recorrido el centro de Barcelona, desde la plaza Catalunya hasta el instituto Jaume Balmes, escenario de cargas policiales el 1 de octubre de 2017.
