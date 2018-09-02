Público
Catalunya Inés Arrimadas: "Quitamos lazos porque las cosas han ido a peor"

La cara visible de Ciudadanos en Catalunya ha asegurado que Torra quiere convertir a los Mossos en una policía política y que no disputan el voto al PP porque no tienen la misma ideología.

Inés Arrimadas en una foto de archivo | EFE

Inés Arrimadas, la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, ha explicado que el cambio de opinión respecto al llamamiento para retirar los lazos amarillos de la vía pública ha estado motivado debido a que las cosas habían cambiado mucho en poco tiempo y porque "los Mossos están identificando a las personas por quitarlos", según ha afirmado. Además, teme que Sánchez y Casado asuman el "marco mental de los separatistas" porque "el nacionalismo ha roto la convivencia en Cataluña", afirmaba la política.

Por otro lado, cuestionada en cuanto a si el endurecimiento de la postura de Ciudadanos se podía explicar con una posible búsqueda del voto que antes acaparaba el PP, Arrimadas ha contestado que no están disputando el voto de derechas ya que "el PP es un partido conservador y Ciudadanos es liberal, demócrata y de centro", ha asegurado en la entrevista que ha publicado El País.

Sobre lo de llamar policía política a los Mossos, la líder se mantiene firme, y va más allá al afirmar que Torra "no puede darles indicaciones para que incumplan órdenes judiciales". Asimismo, tampoco se posiciona respecto a la posible salida de los presos independentistas, esquivando el tema alegando que ella es "política y no juez".

Ciudadanos siempre se ha caracterizado por ser una de las mayores fuerzas unionistas en Catalunya, un hecho que vuelve a demostrar tras pedir al gobierno central que vuelva a imponer el 155 si Torra no responde afirmativamente a "respetar los derechos de todos los catalanes y las resoluciones judiciales", ha declarado Arrimadas.

