El Ministerio del Interior ha rechazado dotar al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont de los servicios de escolta que había requerido, argumentando que no ostenta ya ninguna autoridad del Estado y se encuentra además huido de la justicia, por lo que el policía que le escoltara estaría obligado a detenerle.
Según han informado fuentes de Interior, la solicitud de escolta para Puigdemont fue formalizada a mediados de julio por el director general de los Mossos d'Esquadra y, ante esta petición, el Ministerio recabó un informe de la Abogacía del Estado.
En ese informe se basa Interior para rechazar la solicitud y expone para ello dos motivos fundamentales: que ya no es una autoridad del Estado desde que fue cesado como presidente autonómico y que sobre él pesa una orden de busca y captura en España, que obligaría al funcionario policial que le acompañara a detenerle antes que a escoltarle.
Cuando se marchó de España a finales de octubre, Puigdemont estuvo acompañado por un mosso d'esquadra, al que, en febrero, el Ministerio de Interior retiró del servicio de escoltas tras abrirle un expediente por utilizar sus vacaciones para prestar ese servicio al expresidente catalán.
El día en que fue detenido en Alemania le acompañaban en el vehículo cuatro personas, dos de ellas mossos, Xabier Goicoechea Fernández y Carlos de Pedro López, quienes, al igual que los otros dos acompañantes, el empresario Josep María Matamala y el historiador Josep Lluís Alay, están siendo investigados en la Audiencia Nacional por un delito de encubrimiento.
