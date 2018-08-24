El Departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat ha abierto una investigación a varios trabajadores de prisiones por consultas informáticas injustificadas a las fichas penitenciarias de los independentistas presos en Catalunya.
Según ha informado el Departamento de Justicia, pese a que no consta que se haya hecho ningún uso fraudulento de la información contenida en las fichas de los reclusos, Servicios Penitenciarios ha abierto una información reservada a varios trabajadores por el supuesto acceso irregular a las mismas.
En el marco de la investigación, el Servicio de Inspección de Servicios Penitenciarios ha tomado declaración a dos personas y ha encargado diez informes para conocer las circunstancias de las consultas a las fichas de los independentistas que desde el pasado mes de julio están presos en cárceles catalanas.
Las fichas pueden ser consultadas informáticamente e impresas en papel a través del Sistema de Información Penitenciario Catalán (SIPC), al que tienen acceso los 4.500 funcionarios de los trece centros penitenciarios de Catalunya, aunque con distintos niveles de autorización respecto al alcance de las consultas.
La investigación la ha asumido el Servicio de Inspección de Servicios Penitenciarios, en colaboración con el área de Información y Seguridad.
El área de Servicios Penitenciarios del Departamento de Justicia ha garantizado el compromiso de los trabajadores de las cárceles catalanas con "la intimidad de todas las personas privadas de libertad".
