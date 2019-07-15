Público
Catalunya Jordi Sànchez emplaza a los catalanes a "parar el país y protestar indefinidamente" si hay una condena en el juicio al procés

El dirigente de JxCat considera que las entidades independentistas ANC y Òmnium deben encabezar la protesta ciudadana.

El cabeza de lista de JxCat al Congreso por Barcelona, Jordi Sànchez, ras una rueda de prensa por vía telemática desde el centro penitenciario de Soto del Real en Madrid. EFE POOL

Jordi Sànchez llama a la sociedad catalana a manifestarse si hay una sentencia condenatoria en el juicio al procés / EFE

Jordi Sànchez ha llamado a la sociedad catalana a manifestarse en el caso de que haya una sentencia condenatoria en el juicio al procés: "Tenemos que ser capaces de parar el país y salir a la calle a protestar indefinidamente. Cuando menos, es muy importante que no renunciemos a la absolución", ha dicho el dirigente catalán durante una entrevista al programa Preguntes freqüents de TV3.

El diputado suspendido de JxCat en el Congreso aclaró que no renunciaba a la absolución de los acusados, aunque en el caso contrario abogó porque las asociaciones soberanistas encabecen la protesta: "La respuesta tiene que venir de la ciudadanía y tiene que ser liderada por las entidades. Emplazo a la ANC y Òmnium a que se pongan de acuerdo de una vez y recuperen la unidad de acción".

