Jordi Sànchez ha llamado a la sociedad catalana a manifestarse en el caso de que haya una sentencia condenatoria en el juicio al procés: "Tenemos que ser capaces de parar el país y salir a la calle a protestar indefinidamente. Cuando menos, es muy importante que no renunciemos a la absolución", ha dicho el dirigente catalán durante una entrevista al programa Preguntes freqüents de TV3.
"Hem de ser capaços d'aturar el país i sortir al carrer a protestar indefinidament" @jordialapreso #FAQSINGmoneymanTV3 ▶️ https://t.co/t6FqYCDvg2 pic.twitter.com/1wGZ6uHrmD— Preguntes freqüents (@FAQSTV3) 13 de julio de 2019
El diputado suspendido de JxCat en el Congreso aclaró que no renunciaba a la absolución de los acusados, aunque en el caso contrario abogó porque las asociaciones soberanistas encabecen la protesta: "La respuesta tiene que venir de la ciudadanía y tiene que ser liderada por las entidades. Emplazo a la ANC y Òmnium a que se pongan de acuerdo de una vez y recuperen la unidad de acción".
