El magistrado de mayor antigüedad de la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, será el nuevo presidente del tribunal del juicio del procés en sustitución de Manuel Marchena, candidato pactado por el Gobierno y el PP para presidir el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y el Tribunal Supremo.
Considerado más progresista que Marchena, muy experimentado y moderado,
Martínez Arrieta formó parte del comité fundador de la asociación judicial Francisco de Vitoria y forma parte de la Sala de lo Penal del alto tribunal desde 1998.
Aunque aún no hay confirmación oficial, fuentes jurídicas han asegurado a Europa Press que es el candidato más probable para situarse al frente del tribunal que enjuiciará al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Oriol Junqueras y otros 17 líderes, precisamente por ser el magistrado de más antigüedad tanto en la Sala de lo Penal como del propio tribunal del caso, por lo que probablemente también asumirá la ponencia de la sentencia.
Además, con la salida de Marchena, la Sala también deberá nombrar a otro magistrado que ocupe el séptimo puesto del tribunal del procés.
Por el momento, las fuentes apuntan a que podría ser Susana Polo la magistrada que entraría a formar parte del tribunal, una jueza recién llegada al Supremo y que no ha tenido ningún contacto con el caso.
De esta forma, el tribunal quedaría formado por Martínez Arrieta, Juan Ramón Berdugo, Luciano Varela, Antonio del Moral, Ana María García Ferrer, Andrés Palomo y Susana Polo.
En cualquier caso, eso no sería hasta el momento en que Marchena fuese nombrado y hasta entonces este magistrado podrá seguir tomando decisiones tanto como presidente de lo Penal como del tribunal del procés.
Pese a que el candidato a presidir el CGPJ ya esté pactado por el Gobierno y el PP, son formalmente los veinte nuevos vocales los que deben elegirle, según la Ley Orgánica de Poder Judicial.
Si no hay una nueva prórroga, este lunes se acaba el plazo para que los grupos parlamentarios presenten candidatos a vocal del CGPJ, cuyo mandato acaba el 4 de diciembre.
