madrid
El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea (TGUE) consideró este martes inadmisible el recurso presentado por el líder de ERC Oriol Junqueras contra la decisión del presidente del Parlamento Europeo, David Sassoli, que dejó vacante su escaño en la Eurocámara a raíz de las decisiones de los tribunales y autoridades electorales españolas.
"El Presidente del Parlamento Europeo no hizo más que transmitir a la institución información sobre una situación jurídica preexistente, derivada exclusivamente de las decisiones de las autoridades españolas", señaló la corte en un comunicado.
