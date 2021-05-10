Estás leyendo: JxCat avisa a ERC del riesgo de unas nuevas elecciones y de que no darán "gratis" sus votos

El secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, deja claro que no facilitará un Govern de ERC y Comuns que cree que no será independentista.

El secretario general de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, durante una rueda de prensa en la sede de JxCat en Barcelona-
El secretario general de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, durante una rueda de prensa en la sede de JxCat en Barcelona. EFE

El secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, ha avisado este lunes a ERC del riesgo de situar las negociaciones en un punto que puede llevar a una repetición electoral, y deja claro que no darán "gratis" sus votos para facilitar un Govern de ERC y Comuns que cree que no será independentista.

"Pretender que haya una investidura de trámite con el argumento de que no nos hemos puesto de acuerdo es llevar al límite una voluntad negociadora y situarse, si no hay rectificación, a los pies de un abismo que nos puede llevar a un accidente autoprovocado y a unas nuevas elecciones", ha sostenido en una entrevista en Catalunya Ràdio.

Tras asegurar que desde el viernes ha hablado con el candidato de ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha insistido en que se pueden reconducir las negociaciones, pero considera que no es razonable "pretender una investidura con 33 escaños con la promesa de que ya se llegará a un acuerdo más adelante".

