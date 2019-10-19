Público
CATALUNYA Marlaska viaja a Barcelona para reunirse con Buch y los mandos policiales

Visitará también la Delegación de Gobierno, donde atenderá a los medios de comunicación a partir de la 13.00 horas. Después, se desplazará hasta la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Barcelona y se interesará por los agentes heridos. 

El ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, intervé sobre la situació a Catalunya, EFE / Kiko Huesca

El ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en una imagen de archivo. EFE / Kiko Huesca

El ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, está viajando a Barcelona donde se reunirá este mañana con el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, y los mandos policiales encargados del operativo en Catalunya para trasladar el apoyo y reconocimiento a todos los efectivos desplegados.

Según ha informado el Ministerio del Interior, Marlaska se traslada en estos momentos a Barcelona, donde visitará el Centro de Coordinación (CECOR), situado en las dependencias de la Conselleria de Interior.

Desde Interior han resaltado a Efe que el motivo de la visita es precisamente reunirse con los mandos de Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil que integran junto a los Mossos d'Esquadra el operativo de seguridad para trasladar el apoyo y reconocimiento a los efectivos desplegados por el "magnífico" trabajo que están desarrollando en condiciones "muy complicadas".

Marlaska visitará después a la Delegación de Gobierno, donde atenderá a los medios de comunicación a partir de la 13.00 horas.

Tras la rueda de prensa acudirá a la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Barcelona y se interesará por los agentes heridos, aunque este encuentro será privado y, por tanto, no tendrá ningún tipo de cobertura mediática, según han explicado a Efe desde Interior.

Por quinto día consecutivo, las protestas violentas se saldaron anoche con heridos, 182, la mayoría en Barcelona, donde resultaron lesionadas 152 personas, según informa el Sistema Catalán de Emergencias (SEM).

De las personas que resultaron heridas en la capital catalana, 50 tuvieron que ser trasladadas a un centro sanitario, mientras que 102 fueron atendidas y dadas de alta en el lugar de los incidentes.

